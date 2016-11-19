Top 6 Roller Coasters in the USA

Roller coasters can be either extremely thrilling and a joy to ride, or so scary you wind up hyperventilating and possibly wetting your pants.. of course, the latter has never happened to me…. All right, I was 7 years-old and my older brothers bullied me into going on this intensely steep rollercoaster that was thankfully a water ride as well. This helped mask my “accident” and avoid more bullying.

Anyways, apart from my small (thankfully) unnoticeable accident, I’ve ridden many more roller coasters since. I’ve visited all of them with my family, and although my youngest wasn’t able to ride some of them, the older ones loved them. Don’t worry we’ll be back once he’s big enough.

These are the top 6 roller coasters that made the list this year:

6. Full Throttle

Magic Mountain, California

This white brand new ride launches to a speed of 110 km/h and passes through a record-breaking 160-foot tall vertical loop in just under a minute. You won’t have a break to catch your breath because it launches at 66 miles per hour.

5. Bizarro

New England, Massachusetts

The massive ride features a 219-foot drop into a tunnel filled with fog while a magnificent view of the Connecticut River distracts you from the fall. It is the roller coaster with a view.

4. Kingda Ka

Great Adventure, New Jersey

King is North America’s tallest and fastest steel roller coaster. This upside-down U-shaped ride bolts up 456-feet tall and spirals down to 416 feet at 90 degrees with a top speed of 206 km/h. It’s one of only two Strata roller coasters (roller coasters dropping over 400 feet). It is a short ride but be wary because it is insanely high and has the longest initial drop that spirals.

3. Goliath

Six Flags Great America, Illinois

The Goliath is the world’s longest, fastest, steepest wooden roller coaster that showcases an 180-foot drop at 85 degrees while accelerating to 116 km/h according to Guinness Book of World Records.

2. The Intimidator 305

Kings Dominion Park, Virginia

This roller coaster goes up to 90 mph in its very first drop. It’s considered a megacoaster that means it drops for over 300 feet. There are only four megacoasters in the world and one is in Virginia.

1. The Banshee

Kings Island, Ohio

The Banshee is the world’s longest inverted roller coaster. Spend your time upside-down with your legs flailing above you while you hang from the track. It is over 4000 feet long with seven inversions that make it a terrifying roller coaster of all time. Here is a video of a person who rode The Banshee. Would you dare?

Have you been to any of these roller coasters? Tell me about your experience. Have you been to a crazier roller coaster in the USA that’s not mentioned here?! Let us know!